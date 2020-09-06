Review of race day — Sunday, September 6, 2020

Following two decent third-placed finishes, Steven Todd's Miss Hillington made good on her promise and ran gamely under a smart ride from Kiaman McGregor to get the better of favourite Primal Fear (Tevin Foster) by a neck in the opener on the 10-race card.

Favourite Hard Working Man (Oshane Nugent) had his job made easier when his main rival Thunderstrike had her handicap advantage negated when jockey Andre Martin weighed out at 1 ½ kilogrammes more than the declared 53.0 kilogrammes.

It was a punishing battle for the major portion of the purse. However, Hard Working Man, kept in good condition by trainer Randolph Scott for four recent consecutive races, confirmed he was aptly named and reversed the placings of his first encounter with Thunderstrike.

Princess Kyra was always clear of her 12 rivals, winning by seven lengths in the hands of former six-time champion Omar Walker for the first of his two wins on the day, and gave trainer Edward Stanberry his fourth win of the season in the day's third.

Walker's second came in the eighth aboard Richard Azan's enigmatic colt Coppertone, who delivered a hard-fought three-parts-of-a-length victory over favourite Ocean Wave (Anthony Thomas) in the eighth.

Splendid Vision won the fourth to give trainer Marlon Anderson his first win of the season. The four-year-old grey filly was partnered by 2018 champion jockey Anthony Thomas, who added a second when Nevada, trained by Owen Sharpe, outsprinted six rivals in the seventh.

Race five saw seven US imports, none of which has yet developed the ability to match their looks, in the line-up. Speedy Basilicus under champion Christopher Mamdeen was never challenged for the lead and scored by three lengths for trainer Gary Subratie's first of three wins.

In race six, protagonists winner Stallwalkin' Girl (Dick Cardenas), First Selection (Youville Pinnock) and Reassurance (Calvin Bailey) provided an interesting finish in a three-cornered struggle for victory.

Stallwalkin' Girl was driven to lead inside the last 200 metres with First Selection challenging and Reassurance's rider attempting to thread a needle-like gap between, which closed when it mattered crucially. The stewards had a lengthy deliberation but decided that neither of the battling leaders offended.

The ninth and feature renewal of the 1820-metre Royal Dad Trophy provided genuine excitement and interesting talking points.

Winner Nipster, trainer Subratie's second, was ridden by Robert Halledeen, whose tactic from post position, one of sticking to the rails throughout, was clever as the gap opened nicely at the top of the home straight.

Principal rival King Arthur (Anthony Thomas), who got by long-time leader Roy Rogers in the upper stretch, displayed stomach for the thrilling fight when joined by Nipster at the distance but eventually conceded by a short head.

Subratie's third came in the nightcap with the game, genuine and consistent Sentient (Dane Nelson) outstaying the field over the extended 1820-metre course.

Interestingly and significantly Sentient's time of 1:55:3 was slower than the 1:54.1 posted by Nipster half-an-hour earlier in identical conditions.

THE AWARDS

The Training Feat Award is presented to Gary Subratie who won three fiercely competitive races. The Best Winning Gallop goes to Nipster for the colt's admirable display of speed, courage and stamina, with the Jockeyship Award for Robert Halledeen whose tactical approach was equally important in the success.

