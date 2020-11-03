Review of the 100th Jamaica Derby

The dust has now settled on the 100th Jamaica Derby despite the heavy pouring of rain before the start of the historic running of the event on Saturday last (October 31) at Caymanas Park.

King Arthur at odds of 18-1 was the upset winner of the Derby for trainer Wayne DaCosta, jockey Phillip Parchment and owner Carlton Watson.

The Supreme Racing Guide does its assessment of the 100th Jamaica Derby in finishing order.

FIRST: King Arthur – not given much chance of winning the Derby, yet King Arthur with the wet and sloppy race track to his convenience plus the removal of the tongue tie added to the impetus the bay gelding required to emerge as the Derby hero. King Arthur's racing record now stands at three wins from 10 starts and earnings of over $5 million. Might not be ready to effectively take on older horses right now, but with time King Arthur is going to get even better. He is a fighter and with his other credentials he is going to be more than just a handy sort when competing higher up the class ladder. King Arthur's victory in this historic Derby was a crowning moment especially for owner Carlton Watson and jockey Phillip Parchment. For trainer Wayne DaCosta it was another example of his brilliance as a conditioner of race horses. Congratulations to all the connections of King Arthur.

SECOND: Nipster – Ran his heart out losing by just half-a-length to prove that his victory in the 10-furlong St Leger was no fluke. Nipster has now developed into a worthy candidate to win races on higher ground. Some rest time is needed as Nipster has already competed 11 times this year. His career earnings have climbed to nearly $6.8 million. Nipster is a true warrior.

THIRD: Another Affair – What a brave and courageous effort to finish third by this filly. Another Affair carried the lead from the start and although well rated by his rider Jerome Innis, just failed to deliver. She fought gallantly in the straight but when Innis lost his whip with about a furlong left to go it was over and done with for Another Affair. Like her stable companions, Another Affair must be rested after a punishing Classic campaign. Another Affair is a credit to her connections and must be preserved for other assignments.

FOURTH: Oneofakind – Had every chance entering the straight but could not find his usual kick when most required. Oneofakind has raced only seven times albeit within a 4 ½-month period and based on his third-place finish in the 10-furlong St Leger much more was expected in the Derby. That expectation did not occur but this chestnut colt will easily go through his conditions and the hope is that Oneofakind will progress enough to have a chance in Overnight Allowance and beyond.

FIFTH: Money Monster – Ran surprising well to earn a share of the $6.5-million total purse available for the Derby. Money Monster is injury prone and if he can overcome all his maladies then he will be quite a force to be reckoned with as he attempts to win more races through the various conditions. A good run by Money Monster in the Derby.

SIXTH: Wow Wow – The “Wowtastic” feeling which drove fear into many of his rivals is slowly dissipating from the hoofs of Wow Wow. He was never a winning factor in the Derby not even having the slightest look in. Wow Wow laboured throughout the 12 furlongs and finished approximately 17 lengths behind the winner King Arthur. Now after 15 races, with the last four travelling eight furlongs, then nine furlongs and 25 yards, then 10 furlongs and the 12 furlongs of the Derby, respectively, Wow Wow is in dire need of rest to recharge his power supply and to give him time to recuperate from any injury issues he may have to deal with after a gruelling Classic course. Don't worry as Wow Wow will return to his best and will return to winning ways but not over the longer distances.

SEVENTH: Mahogany – It can now be written with utmost certainly that Mahogany is not a stayer. Did show up prominently for the first nine furlongs of 12 in the Derby but had no spunk in the latter part of this race. Mahogany can never be written off because of his lack of competitive efforts when travelling a distance of ground. Mahogany seems best suited at trips up to a mile.

EIGHTH: Fearless Champion – Was not expected to produce anything of worth in the Derby and so it turned out.

NINTH: Double Crown – must be happy that the Classic season is over.

TENTH: Green Gold Rush – Never a winning factor.

Please note the filly Shepanza was a late non-starter.