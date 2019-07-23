Reyan Lewis makes the difference on

Apprentice Reyan Lewis was at his best when he brought Splendid Vision with a telling and eventual winning run in a competitive Restrictive Allowance 11 — native bred three-year-old non-winners of two and imported three-year-olds and upwards-maidens — over five-furlong straight at Caymanas Park on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

Sent off as a 5-1 bet, Lewis experienced some difficulty at the start but buckled down to stage a good recovery to get his mount well-balanced and in full flow passing the final half-a-furlong of the event to get up in time to nip 4/5 favourite Sure Cure (Anthony Thomas) on the wire.

The three-year-old filly completed the distance in a time of 1:00.0 flat built on fractions of 22.4 and 45.4. Formal Fashion who was best drawn on the outside finished third at odds of 3-1 with Aaron Chatrie astride.

It was a victory that was thoroughly appreciated by trainer Anthony Nunes.

“I thought the young apprentice did a good job. He broke and the horse stumbled at the gates but he kept his composure, found the best parts of the track and he came running on. I was a bit disenchanted with her missing the break, but he kept her (Splendid Vision) up to her work and gave her all the opportunity to win.

“She is basically a pretty average filly but as she matures, Splendid Vision should be able to take care of her conditions. You may never know where she may end up but right now, we are monitoring her progress one step at a time,” Nunes said.