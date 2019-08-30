Ricky Ricardo gets the job done

Trainer Wayne DaCosta late-running and versatile four-year-old gelded son of Storm Craft - My Friend Lucy, Ricky Ricardo took his own sweet time moving to Overnight Allowance company following a brave stretch run that landed him in the grouping with a fourth career win.

Ricky Ricardo won a Restricted Allowance III (native-bred four-year-olds and upwards – non-winners of four and imported four-year-olds and upwards –non-winners of three) call at Caymanas Park on Saturday, August 24.

Sent off in a reasonable competitive field of six over seven furlongs (1,400 metres) as a 5/2 chance, the Elizabeth DaCosta-owned Ricky Ricardo held sway in deep stretch to come away for an easy win that met the approval of his trainer.

While the victory was not surprising, trainer DaCosta was encouraged by the effort: “It was a decent performance. He is always there in his races on numerous occasion but never gets the job done but today (August 24) his rider Raddesh Roman got him into a good position from early and when he had three furlongs remaining he was full of running. Then about a furlong-and-a-half out, the rider just had to use hands and knees to keep him balanced and up to his work for the victory.”

From here onwards how do you see him progressing in a meaningful way?

“Well, I think he is finally on the improve and as he showed today, he was able to stick the last furlong but he is one of these horses who hits the front too early and does not finish, so you have to time when the does this so that he can hang on. He is definitely on the improve list and a time of 1:27.4 for seven furlongs is a good time, as he was running into a stiff breeze which prevented him from giving a better performance. We are hoping for the best in the future,” DaCosta said.