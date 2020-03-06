Rojorn Di Pilot – the first race specialist

Trainer Wayne DaCosta saddled two winners for the first time this season with Rojorn Di Pilot and Fake News on Ash Wednesday (February 26) at Caymanas Park.

Rojorn Di Pilot opened the 11-programme in an Optional Claiming event (for $1,000,000 down to $850,000) for three-year-olds and upwards and native-bred four-year-olds and upwards non-winners of four. The distance was five furlongs (1000 metres) round for a total purse of $900,000.

Rojorn Di Pilot, a four-year-old bay colt by Liquidity - I'm Magic ridden by Omar Walker, racing for the first time in five months was more than ready for the opposition, winning by three lengths.

Drawn at barrier nine in the field of nine, Rojorn Di Pilot left the starting gate flying and progressed to hold a two-length advantage to the line. Despite battling a strong headwind that faced the runners, Rojorn Di Pilot, the 4/5 favourite, won in a time of 1:00.1 with fractions of 23.2, 46.3. Interestingly, this was the third time Rojorn Di Pilot was winning the first race on a racing programme.

Bimini, stepping down from Overnight Allowance, finished second with K D Flyer in the third spot.

“We gave him [ Rojorn Di Pilot] a break and brought him back today [Ash Wednesday], and he was early in the pace and got the job done in the final furlong.

“I was pretty impressed by how he handled himself in the lead and then came forward in the straight. I can't say whether or not he will sprint or stay. He is, however, fairly talented, and he will win his races given time to develop,” DaCosta said of his charge.