Rojorn di Pilot lands at 5-1 in Overnight mile

Rojorn di Pilot left many doubters stranded after touching down at Caymanas Park on Saturday (March 7) at odds of 5-1.

The victory for Rojorn di Pilot came after being sent off as a 5/1 betting option in the Lindy Delapenha Memorial Trophy, which was a non-Restricted Overnight Allowance for three-year-olds and upwards.

Rojorn di Pilot sat behind the pace as he played second fiddle to the American-bred Graydon (Dane Dawkins) when the runway was cleared for take-off.

When Graydon had enough just after leaving the four furlong marker, Able then set Rojorn di Pilot alight to come away for a safe landing on the sandy landing pad of the straight by 4 1/2 lengths.

The winning time was 1:40.1 and was built on fractions of 24.2, 46.4, 1:11.2 seconds. Graydon held on for the second money by 1/2 length ahead of the even-money favourite, Hover Craft.

Rojorn di Pilot was winning for the fifth time, and before this effort, the four-year-old bay colt by Liquidity - I'm Magic, owned by ROAM and trained by Wayne DaCosta, had never ventured beyond 61/2 furlongs (1300 metres).

“I thought the performance by Rojorn di Pilot was a good one, noting that he had no track work preparation over the last two months, as he has been swimming,” DaCosta informed.

The trainer continued: “Even though he won last week which was a short sprint race, this was going a mile, which is quite different. In this race, the rider was able to rate him just off the pace and made a decisive move at the home turn, and when he straightened up, he just sprinted away from a tiring Graydon. All in all, it was a good performance by both horse and jockey.”