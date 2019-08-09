Royal Aviator breaks the noose

Royal Aviator delivered his first victory since coming under the care of the champion trainer Wayne DaCosta on Saturday, August 3, 2019. It was also the first win for Royal Aviator since winning his prep run for last year's Jamaica Derby and St Leger.

Royal Aviator found the winning post in front in an Optional claiming race for horses $750,000 down to $700,000 (three-year-olds and upwards and native-bred four-year-olds and upwards) – non-winners of four. The event was competed for over nine furlongs and 25 yards (1820 metres).

This was the third career win for the Test Pilot-owned four-year-old bay gelding by Casual Trick - Royal Victress.

Interestingly, Royal Aviator's last win in 2018 was also over nine furlongs and 25 yards.

Then Royal Aviator completed the distance in a time of 1:58.3 while defeating Master of Hall by one length.

Royal Aviator, on Saturday, returned to his happy hunting ground, winning by seven lengths ahead of the 10-1 choice Dada's Nala with Matriarch third also at 10/1. This time Royal Aviator recorded a time of 1:58.4.

Trainer DaCosta gave his thoughts on his new inmate.

“So far, so good. I have found no real problem/s with him.

“I understand that he ( Royal Aviator) had an operation last year, but I have not seen any side effects from it. Everything seems about right at present.

“Today (Saturday) Royal Aviator was running in a class that he is much better than right now.

“He has beaten better than these in the past and he won, as would an outclass horse, but I hope to see some further improvement given time,” DaCosta said.