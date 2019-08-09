Run Thatcher Run returns…but faces the best Overnight sprinters

Promising three-year-old chestnut colt, Run Thatcher Run from the celebrated Ahwhofah line makes his return to competitive racing after nearly four months mainly due to injuries.

Conditioned by Wayne DaCosta, Run Thatcher Run takes on 11 rivals in an Overnight Allowance event over 5 furlongs (1000m) round.

The Supreme Racing Guide analyses each runner and their chances of galloping away with the major slice of the $1 million purse.

BIMINI: (7-y-o ch. m – Seeking The Glory – Maria Elena) – Always runs very well at the Overnight Allowance level. Bimini is not going to find this race too sharp and should deliver her usual honest race at this level.

RUN THATCHER RUN: (3-y-o ch. c – Fearless Vision – Ahwhofah) – Not raced since his seventh-place finish in the 2000 Guineas on April 14. Run Thatcher Run came into the 2000 Guineas unbeaten in four career starts and looked set to give another capital effort in the season's first Classic but after hitting the top of the straight, Run Thatcher Run gave up his gallop and finished down the track in the one mile (1,600m) event. Run Thatcher Run has been working well for his re-entry and having won at this level before, he could resume winning ways. Run Thatcher Run has the class and talent to win but meets the best sprinters at this level.

GARRINCHA: (4-y-o gr. g – Traditional – Outfither) – Did well to reach Overnight Allowance but Garrincha is going to need a couple of races under his belt to catch the pace.

LOTTERY TICKET: (6-y-o b. m – Seeking The Glory – Just A Flutter) – Consistent runner who seldom runs a bad race. Lottery Ticket was expected to figure on last but finished in sixth place behind upset winner Bruce Wayne in an Overnight Allowance event over 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m) on July 27. Lottery Ticket will not find this journey of 5 furlongs round too sharp and should run a better race especially if the pace is hot.

DUNROBIN: (6-y-o b. g – Blue Pepsi Lodge – En Vogue) – A decent runner who is going to find the principals too hot to handle.

ARMAGEDDON: (5-y-o dkb. h – Nuclear Wayne – Bonsai) – Down the track on last going 5 furlongs (1,000m) straight on June 30. Armageddon is much better than his last performance but enjoys the straight more and going around the bend, he is going to be left behind.

ADONIS: (4-y-o ch. g – Blue Pepsi Lodge – La Reina) – A decent sprinter in the making who is going to enjoy this quick dash race. Adonis is stepping down from Open Allowance to compete here and could ignite some sparks.

GOD OF LOVE: (3-y-o b. g – Adore The Gold – Shanda D) – Did well to reach this level. On his first run on July 27 over 6 ½ furlongs, God of Love was favoured to win right away but found Bruce Wayne and Sergeant Reckless in his way on the day, finishing third by nearly 4 lengths. God of Love is talented and should benefit from that last experience and can win the second time of asking.

FLY FIRST CLASS: (4-y-o b. f – Market Rally – So Blessed) – Consistent sort who has won two consecutive races to reach this grade. Although on the improve, Fly First Class is going to have difficulties finding the winners' enclosure.

UNCLE FREDDIE: (5-y-o b. h – Twilight Time – Amanda's Gold) – Comes into this race on the back of two-consecutive victories. While Uncle Freddie is in top form, his winning streak is going to be halted as winning his third race on the trot is not on the cards.

PEKING CRUZ: (4-y-o ch. g – Traditional – Patty Girl) – Finished a disappointing fifth in an Open Allowance event going 5 furlongs (1,000m) straight on April 13. Then Peking Cruz was expected to lead home rivals but found the going rough and ran below par. Stepping down to Overnight Allowance company, Peking Cruz only needs to report fit to put these away.

MY SISTER: (4-y-o rn. f – Taqarub – Lady MacBeth) – Always give her best when at the races and tends to always impact on the outcome as well. However, My Sister's best will not be good enough to win tomorrow.