Photo: SAFE LANDING!

After jumping from a fractious Smokey Topaz on the racecard of Saturday, February 1, 2020, highlighted on page one of this publication, former six-time champion jockey Omar Walker makes a safe landing. Walker was not hurt in his decent from Smokey Topaz.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT