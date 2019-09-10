Salah, Latapy vie for non-winners of two victory
Giving support to the feature Saint Cecelia Trophy on tomorrow's mid-week card is a Restricted Allowance event for native-bred three-year-olds — non-winners of two that also includes imported three-year-olds and upwards maidens going 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m).
The race has attracted a field of 11 runners as most have a sound chance of winning.
The Supreme Racing Guide analyses each runner and their chances.
SHE'S IRIE: (3-y-o b. f – USA Boys At Tosconova – JBS Golden Regret) — Finished fifth behind Ali and Baltusrol going 6 furlongs (1,200m) on August 31. She's Irie enjoys a distance of ground and could run well without actually winning.
LIVI'S OUTRAGEOUS: (3-y-o b f – Blue Pepsi Lodge – She's Outrageous) — Finally got it right on her third outing when winning over 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m) on August 6. Livi's Outrageous didn't beat much in Father Ken by 1 ½ lengths in a time of 1:21.1. The longer the races are, the better it is for Livi's Outrageous.
CLEOPATRA'S CHILD: (USA 3-y-o ch. f – Line of David – Flaming Punch) — Was a late non-starter on last in a 5 furlong (1,000m) straight event on August 24. Cleopatra's Child probably needs more time.
UNCLE VERNON: (3-y-o ch. c – Traditional – Kathythetraina) — Not ready as yet.
SALAH: (3-y-o ch. c – Traditional – Anna) – Comes into this race on the back-end of two good second place finishes. Salah is a consistent competitor and that trend is going to continue tomorrow.
ALHAMMDULILLAH: (USA 3-y-o b c – Shakin It Up – Queen Majesty) — New foreigner who has to show himself first.
CHINAMAX: (USA 3-y-o ch c – Itsmyluckyday – Aweemaway) – Has yet to show anything in his 11 starts on local soil, and the disappointing sequence is going to continue.
YETAGAIN: (3-y-o ch c – Market Rally – Opulent) — Was scratched on August 31, but prior to that, Yetagain had two reasonable efforts finishing second on both occasions. Yetagain came home 4 ¼ lengths behind Black River over 7 ½ furlongs on July 27 and 4 ¾ lengths behind Roy Rogers over 6 furlongs on July 10. Yetagain is developing and can win.
LATAPY: (3-y-o gr c – American Dance – Honeymoon Bay) — Was disappointing when finishing in fifth place by eighth lengths behind Awesome Aviator and Salah over 8 ½ furlongs on August 30 as the 3-2 favourite. Something must have gone amiss then but Latapy is now primed to turn around his form and put these away with the minimum of fuss.
SIR IAN LINKS: (3-y-o dkb g - Natural Selection – Cliffy's Choice) — Continues to earn in his races and should do the same here.
SI ME NOW: (3-y-o ch. f – Forest Danger – Quiet Giant) — Since releasing the maiden on January 19, 2019, Si Me Now has been struggling in the class, and that should not change.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy