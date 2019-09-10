Salah, Latapy vie for non-winners of two victory

Giving support to the feature Saint Cecelia Trophy on tomorrow's mid-week card is a Restricted Allowance event for native-bred three-year-olds — non-winners of two that also includes imported three-year-olds and upwards maidens going 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m).

The race has attracted a field of 11 runners as most have a sound chance of winning.

The Supreme Racing Guide analyses each runner and their chances.

SHE'S IRIE: (3-y-o b. f – USA Boys At Tosconova – JBS Golden Regret) — Finished fifth behind Ali and Baltusrol going 6 furlongs (1,200m) on August 31. She's Irie enjoys a distance of ground and could run well without actually winning.

LIVI'S OUTRAGEOUS: (3-y-o b f – Blue Pepsi Lodge – She's Outrageous) — Finally got it right on her third outing when winning over 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m) on August 6. Livi's Outrageous didn't beat much in Father Ken by 1 ½ lengths in a time of 1:21.1. The longer the races are, the better it is for Livi's Outrageous.

CLEOPATRA'S CHILD: (USA 3-y-o ch. f – Line of David – Flaming Punch) — Was a late non-starter on last in a 5 furlong (1,000m) straight event on August 24. Cleopatra's Child probably needs more time.

UNCLE VERNON: (3-y-o ch. c – Traditional – Kathythetraina) — Not ready as yet.

SALAH: (3-y-o ch. c – Traditional – Anna) – Comes into this race on the back-end of two good second place finishes. Salah is a consistent competitor and that trend is going to continue tomorrow.

ALHAMMDULILLAH: (USA 3-y-o b c – Shakin It Up – Queen Majesty) — New foreigner who has to show himself first.

CHINAMAX: (USA 3-y-o ch c – Itsmyluckyday – Aweemaway) – Has yet to show anything in his 11 starts on local soil, and the disappointing sequence is going to continue.

YETAGAIN: (3-y-o ch c – Market Rally – Opulent) — Was scratched on August 31, but prior to that, Yetagain had two reasonable efforts finishing second on both occasions. Yetagain came home 4 ¼ lengths behind Black River over 7 ½ furlongs on July 27 and 4 ¾ lengths behind Roy Rogers over 6 furlongs on July 10. Yetagain is developing and can win.

LATAPY: (3-y-o gr c – American Dance – Honeymoon Bay) — Was disappointing when finishing in fifth place by eighth lengths behind Awesome Aviator and Salah over 8 ½ furlongs on August 30 as the 3-2 favourite. Something must have gone amiss then but Latapy is now primed to turn around his form and put these away with the minimum of fuss.

SIR IAN LINKS: (3-y-o dkb g - Natural Selection – Cliffy's Choice) — Continues to earn in his races and should do the same here.

SI ME NOW: (3-y-o ch. f – Forest Danger – Quiet Giant) — Since releasing the maiden on January 19, 2019, Si Me Now has been struggling in the class, and that should not change.