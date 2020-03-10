Salah scores number two
Salah got a pace to his liking, and he raised the anchor for the first time since August of last year and in doing so, duly returned to the winners' enclosure at Caymanas Park on Wednesday, March 4.
Trained by Steven Todd for owners S.A.S, Salah, ridden by Kiaman McGregor as the 4/5 favourite, won the competitive claiming event for $750,000 down to $700,000 for three-year-olds and upwards.
The distance was nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820 metres), with the purse for the event being $750,000.
Salah won by 2 ¼ lengths after completing the distance in the time of 1:59.4 seconds.
Salah ( Traditional – Anna) was always in a good position at the off, as he sat in the fourth spot going around the clubhouse turn behind Biblical Legend (Javaniel Patterson), The Nextbigting (Anthony Allen) and Coralando, the mount of Omar Walker.
Entering the main track and heading towards the six-furlong pole (1,200m), Salah was taken back by McGregor, allowing Leekout (Shamaree Muir) to go by as Coralando hit the front and began to open up on the field at the half-mile (800m) turn.
Approaching the distance, McGregor let loose on Salah, who then began to gain on the leaders, and in deep stretch Salah blew past Coralando to run out a comfortable winner. Coralando was second at even money and Leekout third.
Todd was pleased with his charge's effort.
“ Salah was without a win but came into his own today with a reasonable effort.
“He is a horse that enjoys a strong pace, one that is fast enough for him [ Salah] to run and catch rivals, and he got the right journey today [Wednesday] with a fairly decent pace, and he got the job done.
“ Salah is a genuine horse but needs the right pace to get him going. He got one today and came out the winner,” Todd said.
