Salah the upsetter at 52-1

SALAH , a 52/1 shot running for the first time from the stables of Ryan Darby, greeted his new trainer with an impressive win in the 10th race on Saturday, July 11, 2020.

Contesting a claiming spread from $850,000 to $800,000 going 7 ½ furlongs Salah, ridden by Omar Walker, completed the distance in a tidy time of 1:33.0 with accompanying fractions of 23.3, 46.2 and 1:11.1.

This was Salah's fourth career win from 27 starts.

“We took him with a win and in good condition. He is now a four-year-old and today [July 11] he showed that he possesses more scope to further his development — and during the COVID-19 break we utilised that time to bring him on.

“He [ Salah] is a nice horse who will win more race[s], and we will see how far he will allow us to take him,” Darby said in his post-race interview.

Second was 8/5 chance Dysfunctional ridden by Kiaman McGregor, with the fast-finishing Azaria (Devon A Thomas) occupying the third slot.

Salah was the longest odds winner on the day.