SATURDAY, JULY 27, 2019 – The day when Triple Crown champions were crowned at Caymanas Park
FAMILY AFFAIR! Triple Crown winning trainer Anthony Nunes (right) shares his historic moment with his daughter Kelly (left) and wife Tara. (Photos: Joseph Wellington & Naphtali Junior)
The placement board at Caymanas Park shows the result of the St Leger. First number 9 – Supreme Soul; second number 2 – Toona Ciliata; third number 3 – Princess Ava and fourth number 5 – Earn Your Stripes. All these horses are trained by Anthony Nunes.
Trainer Anthony Nunes (with back to camera) in the process of getting Supreme Soul ready to race in the St Leger.
Supreme Soul being led by his groom Adrian Taylor (right) and a colleague in the saddling barn area.
THE TRIPLE CROWN CHAMPIONS: The connections of Triple Crown champion Supreme Soul. From left are groom – Adrian Taylor; trainer – Anthony Nunes; jockey – Shane Ellis and owner – Chevan Maharaj.
Jockey Shane Ellis takes Supreme Soul through the post parade of horses before the start of the St Leger.
Supreme Soul bounces nonchalantly to the winners' enclosure after securing a hard-fought victory in the St Leger. The jockey is Shane Ellis.
Supreme Soul (Shane Ellis) already has one eye on his next prize immediately after winning the Triple Crown.
