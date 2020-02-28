Sebastian does it but only just

The high-yielding Law of the Sea mare Sea Treaty's four-year-old colt, Sebastian, by Western Classic produced another telling performance to register his fourth career win.

This win by Sebastian came in a Restricted Allowance III call going nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820 metres) at Caymanas Park on Saturday.

Well-handled by 4.0 kg claiming apprentice Youville Pinnock, Sebastian secured victory by a nose from a fast-finishing Tricky One ridden by Reyan Lewis.

Trained by Philip Feanny for breeders Everglades Farms Ltd, Sebastian ran the distance in a time of 1:57.1 seconds mounted upon fractions of 27.0, 50.3, 1:14.3, 1:42.0 to register his second win over the same course.

Assistant trainer Richard Jones was on hand in place of trainer Feanny and said: “The victory was no surprise as the horse was well-prepared for this race and the instructions to the jockey was to keep him off the pace then make his bid from three furlongs out. The jockey listened and arrived in time to get the job done. It was a close call, but we are pleased with the performance and, of course, the victory.”