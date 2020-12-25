Second and third places meet in English Premier League

The Boxing Day edition of the English Premier League kicks off with an absolute banger.

Leicester City (The Foxes) are aiming to bite Manchester United (Red Devils) in a mouth-watering battle when they meet at the King Power Stadium. Then there maybe hope for a beleaguered Arsenal against Chelsea based on the statistics.

Event # 1 – EPL – Leicester vs Manchester United

It's second versus third to kick off the action on Boxing Day, when the high-flying Leicester City look to continue their impressive form against the red-hot Manchester United.

The Foxes were impressive in dismantling Jose Mourinho's Tottenham 2-0 at their London Stadium on Sunday. But, in United, they have a much bigger fish to fry as United boast a 100 per cent win record on the road in the league so far this season. After a poor run of form heading into December, Leicester have improved with three victories from their last four matches, including the win over Tottenham in their last game. Thanks to that form, Leicester are now second in the table, four points behind leaders Liverpool and one clear of Saturday's opponent, Manchester United.

Manchester United are in sparkling form heading into this crucial game, having rolled over Leeds United 6-2 last weekend to jump to third in the standings. After the 6-2 drubbing from Tottenham, nobody expected Manchester United to make such a strong comeback, they were touted as a team in disarray, fans calling for Coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to get the sack, but while United may have been poor in Europe, it's certainly not the case in the Premier League. They are now third in the league with a game in hand and are now seen as title contenders. United will be brimming with confidence ahead of this game as they have a wonderful record post-Christmas, winning 21 of their Premier League games on Boxing Day, losing just twice.

KEY STATS

Leicester – since returning to the Premier League in 2014, Leicester have lost five of their six games played on Boxing Day in the competition, winning the other 2-1 against Manchester City in 2018.

Manchester United – have won each of their last 10 Premier League away games. In top-flight history, only two sides have ever won 11 in a row on the road – Chelsea between April-December 2008 and Manchester City between May-December 2017.

Both sides – Manchester United have lost just one of their last 22 Premier League meetings with Leicester (W17 D4) and are unbeaten in their last 11 since a 3-5 away loss in September 2014 (W8 D3).

The betting tip. Manchester United win.

Event # 2 – EPL – Arsenal vs Chelsea

Mikel Arteta's problems mounts as Manchester City embarrassed Arsenal to reach the league Cup semi-final on Tuesday. And now, Arsenal host the dangerous Chelsea in a must win Boxing Day showdown at the Emirates.

Arsenal continue to stumble from one crisis to another and the hierarchy's faith in Coach Mikel Arteta will be put to the test if they lose to Chelsea on Saturday. After losing 4-1 and crashing out of the League Cup to City on Tuesday, the Gunners have now gone eight domestic games without a win and are now being touted as relegation candidates. So, the visit of an expensively assembled Chelsea side is probably the last thing the Gunners need right now as they look for a win that would boast morale within the team.

Chelsea's title aspirations took a hit with back-to-back losses against Everton and Wolves, but the Blues returned to winning ways by beating West Ham in their London derby 3-0 on Monday at Stamford Bridge in an excellent display. That win, left Chelsea fifth in the table just six points off leaders Liverpool so they will be desperate to keep their title bid on track by sending the Gunners spinning to another defeat.

KEY STATS

Arsenal – lost this exact fixture 1-2 last season, despite being 1-0 ahead until the 83rd minute. They have not lost back-to-back home league games against Chelsea since November 2009.

Chelsea – lost 0-2 against Southampton on Boxing Day last season, ending a run of 14 games without defeat on December 26 (W9 D5). The Blues have not lost consecutive Boxing Day matches since 1994/1995 - Chelsea have not lost three consecutive Premier League away games since February 2019, a run which included a defeat at Arsenal, having lost their last two away games in the League.

Both sides – Arsenal have not lost any of their last 12 Boxing Day home games (W10 D2) since a 0-2 loss against Nottingham Forest in 1987. The Gunners have won each of their last nine such games in the Premier League, including a 2-1 victory over Chelsea in 2001.

The betting tip. Arsenal win.

JUSTBET ODDS – Leicester vs Man United

Saturday, December 26, 2020

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

Leicester TO WIN $2.90 which means a $1000 bet would $2,900

MAN. UNITED TO WIN $2.40 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,400

MATCH TO DRAW $3.50 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,500

Odds on the Home Team (Fox) winning

the game 3-1 at full time $20.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $20,000

Odds on the Away Team (Red Devil) winning

the game 2-3 at full time $23.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $23,000

Odds on the game drawing 2-2 at full time $10.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $10,000



JUSTBET ODDS – Arsenal vs Chelsea

Saturday, December 26, 2020

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

ARSENAL TO WIN $3.95 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,950

Chelsea TO WIN $1.94 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,940

MATCH TO DRAW $3.55 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,550

Odds on the Home Team (Arsenal) winning

the game 2-0 at full time $20.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $20,000

Odds on the Away Team (Chelsea) winning

the game 1-3 at full time $15.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $15,000

Odds on the game drawing 3-3 at full time $70.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $70,000