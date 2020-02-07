Sencity off the mark

Sencity is now a winner. The three-year-old dark brown filly achieved her first victory in a Maiden Condition event for native-bred three-year-olds on Saturday (February 1) at Caymanas Park.

The maiden win came after seven starts by Sencity, who is bred by Sensational Slam - City Train, and conditioned by Anthony Nunes for owner Barsher. Sencity ran a time of 1:40.3 for a mile (1600 metres), ridden by apprentice Reyan Lewis. The fractions were 24.1 x 47.2 x 1:12.2.

Primal Fear, with Shane Ellis in the irons, led the field for a long distance but gave way when the eventual winner came calling though he continued with fight to finish second. Cold Pursuit, the even-money favourite, with Simon Husbands up finished third.

In five of her previous six races, Sencity was a constant slow starter but hardly missed a step in Saturday's victory run, which left trainer Nunes satisfied.

“I was pleased with her performance. I expected her to win as she worked nicely coming into the race, and the last couple of times she ran she seemed to be getting her act together — and she also stays a distance of ground.

“If you remember back in December [2019] when she ran against the good horses, including Wow Wow, in the Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes the pace was a little too rich for her.

“That was a good learning exercise. It was going to be either a setback or an opportunity to move her forward and, it does seem to have moved her forward. So, for that, we are really happy about the win. Sencity is owned by a terrific owner, one of the nicest owners in my barn. It was a really good performance today and I am very happy for the owner,” Nunes said.

Completing his assessment of the filly's performance the trainer added: “For the time being she is very average but she is a three-year-old and the three-year-olds do improve with time; and with this encouraging maiden win let us watch her develop closely and, hopefully, she will improve to be in the reckoning when the Classics come around.”