Senegal, Algeria to decide Africa's best

Two of Africa's best, Liverpool's Sadio Mane and Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez, come face to face as Senegal meet Algeria in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations today, Friday, July 19, 2019. All eyes will be on the Cairo International Stadium when both African giants meet for the right to be called Africa's best.

Event # 1 – Africa Cup of Nations final - Senegal vs Algeria

Senegal were billed as the pre-tournament favourite to lift this year's trophy, but Algeria have looked the most impressive team so far. They defeated Senegal 1-0 during the group stage.

Senegal will have the chance to win their first ever African Cup of Nations title, but they needed extra time to battle their way past a stubborn Tunisia in a tough semi-final match up.

Senegal got their victory courtesy of an own goal in the 100th minute. With that result, they bettered their previous best effort in the competition which was a semi-final exit to Cameroon in 2002. In the semi-final, it was pretty much all Senegal who controlled the match with Liverpool's Sadio Mane missing an open goal in the opening 45 minutes.

Algeria have arguably been the best team at AFCON 2019 and are fully deserving of their place in today's final. They have outscored every team in the tournament so far, hitting an impressive 12 goals — four goals clear of their opponents Senegal on eight goals.

Algeria have won this title once before, but it has been a long time since their 1990 success, and they will be hoping to notch a second title after outplaying all and sundry so far.

All in all, Algeria appear to have more creativity in their team, something that Senegal perhaps lack. They are on an 11-game unbeaten run of form while winning six on the bounce. While Senegal have won three of their last five games in this year's competition.

An unfavourable record could derail Senegal's

With the likes of Mane, Sarr, and Idrissa Gueye anchoring the midfield, there are very few teams in Africa who Senegal should fear. However, today's opponents, Algeria, are one of their perennial bogey teams. The last time Senegal managed a victory against their North African adversaries was way back in May 2008. Since then, both sides have met five times, with Algeria winning four and drawing the other, scoring nine goals in the process to Senegal's three goals.

The betting tip. Senegal 1-1 Algeria — Senegal winning in extra time.

JUSTBET ODDS – Senegal vs Algeria

Friday, July 19, 2019

Prediction O dds on Prediction O dds Calculation

SENEGAL TO WIN $2.75 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,750

ALGERIA TO WIN $2.80 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,800

MATCH TO DRAW $2.80 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,800

Odds on the Home Team (Senegal) $6.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $6,000

winning the game 1-0 at full time

Odds on the Away Team (Algeria) $11.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $11,000

winning the game 1-2 at full time

Odds on the game $5.25 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $5,250

drawing 1-1 at full time