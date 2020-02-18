Sentient progresses quickly to Open Allowance

Could Sentient be duplicating, or getting close to the path traversed by 2018 Horse of the Year, Will In Charge?

At present, it appears that Sentient is moving in a similar direction as Will In Charge, where, as highly capable three-year-old runners, the much-vaunted promise of latent talent never fully materialised at that stage.

After their exploits at three, both horses started to realise their potential as their class began to slowly but surely emerge.

Will In Charge developed into an eminent racer – to the point of winning racing's richest prize – the Diamond Mile. He also went on to distinguish himself by becoming the second runner to defeat local racing heroine; She's A Maneater.

To cap his development, Will In Charge was voted as the 2018, Horse of the Year.

Sentient who just turned four, was prominent in the three-year-old Classic and other major races, capping that time of his career with notable performances at the end of the season in the Superstakes and the Diamond Mile.

The four-year-old chestnut colt by Strikeitwhileitshot – Lady Geetadeo on Saturday last (February 15) gave another solid demonstration of which direction he is heading.

Sentient, trained by Gary Subratie, owner by The Success Farm, and ridden this time out by Anthony Thomas humbled a Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance field (three-year-olds and upwards) going a mile (1,600 metres) by 11 lengths on the 11-race card at Caymanas Park.

Strikingly, it was the 10-year-old Hover Craft who took second place ahead of six-year-old Dontae.

The final time was an encouraging 1:38.0 built on free-running fractions of 24.4, 47.2, 1:11.3. This was Sentient's third-consecutive victory, which now places him in the Open Allowance class.

“ Sentient has stepped up as I expect him to. He is just getting better every day. He is maturing, in other words Sentient is becoming a man who is more and more understanding of what is required of him.

“It is quite pleasing to know that Sentient is one of the few stayers in the country that is maturing right now and heading into Grade One.

“I am not sure whether or not he can take on a “ Maneater” as yet, but we are going to try. Saying this, we have to win Open Allowance first before we can think of going into the “ Maneater” zone, but let us see what happens along the way,” Subratie shared with this publication.