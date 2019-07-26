Sentient and Crimson are ready — Gary Subratie

The race to win the Jamaica St Leger, the third and final leg of the native-bred three-year-old Triple Crown Classic series is seemingly down to a straight fight between trainers Gary Subratie and Anthony Nunes.

Subratie has two entrants while Nunes has five in the nine - horse field.

Subratie's two runners are Sentient who was second in the Derby and the new kid on the Classic block, Crimson, reported to be in great shape to win the event.

The Supreme Racing Guide found trainer Subratie on Tuesday morning last at the track supervising early morning workouts of horses under his care and enquired about his St Leger entrants.

“Both are working well. I am very pleased with how they are preparing and I am looking forward to the race on Saturday (July 27).”

What sort of performances are you looking forward from your horses based on how they are shaping up from preparation?

“Well, I am looking forward to one-two finish from them or a dead heat,” Subratie jokingly exclaimed, while quickly adding that he expects both to run really well: “It is as simple as that”.

Subratie then shared the following:

“ Sentient has trained very well and I don't have to tell you that he has performed courageously in the Classic races this season. Sentient is going to give of his best as always,” Subratie offered.

As to the change of riders on Sentient with Omar Walker replacing apprentice Christopher Mamdeen, Subratie said: “Yes, the change has been made and for sure Walker brings to the table a lot of experience as a Classic race rider, he has the race experience, so we will see.

“Mamdeen is a good rider, in fact, he is an excellent developing jockey who learns and is willing to learn every race day and every morning he is at the track for exercise.

“Mamdeen rides Crimson, and I can tell you that this late blooming three-year-old has trained well and has a good chance of winning and what I am sure about is that Mamdeen is going to give him a good ride, plus Crimson is fresh and that can make a lot of difference.

“Either one can win as they have trained really well,” Subratie ended.