Sentient gets his chance

More than half of the field of 16 have sound chances of taking home the major share of the $930,000 purse on offer in the Restricted Stakes call for the Seymour “Foggy” Mullings Memorial Trophy tomorrow at Caymanas Park. The event is to be contested for over a mile.

The Supreme Racing Guide takes a close look at each runner.

PRINCESS AVA: (3-y-o b f – Mine over Matter – Exotic Selection) – Came from second-to-last to nip recent winner Cryptocurrency (Oneil Mullings) in the Supreme Ventures Diamond Sprint over six -and-a-half furlongs (1,300m) on November 8. Then Princess Ava won by a neck while equalling the Stakes Record time of 1:18.3, which was a sure indicator that this filly is seriously on the go. Faces fiercer competition in this one but Princess Ava has the class and talent and her final rattle in deep stretch could prove hard to withstand.

SHE'S IRIE: (3-y-o b f – Boys At Tosconova – JBS Golden Regret) – Is going to find the main principals giving nothing away but is strong enough to have a chance.

ROHAN KABIR: (3-y-o ch g – Soul Warrior – Raise Your Voice) – A winner on last who is going to find repeating a tall order.

ROY ROGERS: (3-y-o gr g – Distorted – Soca Party) – Showed a different tactic on last when coming off the pace to finish second behind Cryptocurrency in the RonRon Trophy over six furlongs (1,200m). Roy Rogers is as fit as hands can make him at the moment and he should not have any problems going a mile and has a good chance of winning.

SALAH: (3-y-o ch c – Traditional – Anna) - A decent enough runner who is going to find it very hard to cope.

ENUFFISENUFF: (3-y-o gr c - He's Had Enough – Harbor The Dream) – Is not going to have enough to win this one.

SENTIENT: (3-y-o ch c – Strikeitwhileitshot – Lady Geetadeo) – Finished third in the 2000 Guineas, second in the Jamaica Derby, fifth in the Jamaica St Leger and fourth in the Diamond Mile. Sentient, by these achievements, is simply the best horse in the line-up and is more than comfortable going a mile. This is Sentient's easiest task in a while.

CODE OF HONOR: (3-y-o dkb f – Blue Pepsi Lodge – Code Star) – Despite showing good signs on last when finishing fourth over the five-straight course, Code of Honor cannot be recommended.

TRICKY ONE: (3-y-o b c – Casual Trick – The Golden One) – Tricky One is as consistent as they come and from this convenience mark, he can figure in the outcome.

SEBASTIAN: (3-y-o b c – Western Classic – Sea Treaty) – Ran another dismal race on last and nothing is expected to change.

LATAPY: (3-y-o gr c – American Dance – Honeymoon Bay) – Got several stops in deep stretch when he last raced but was able to finish fourth in the RonRon Trophy. Latapy is going to enjoy this extended trip and having notched his last win over the distance in a good time of 1:39.3, he is going to be on the premises.

PHENOM: (3-y-o ch c – Soul Warrior – Supa Lei) – Going to be left behind.

EXTRUDER: (3-y-o ch c – Adore The Gold – Mama Blossom) - Returned to competitive racing from a nine-month break due to injury in a Restricted Allowance event contested on November 16 over six- and-a-half furlong (1,300m) with a victory doing enough to win in a time of 1:20.3. Major improvement necessary if Extruder is to win tomorrow.

BIG BANG: (3-y-o b g – Itsmyluckyday – Galaxy Miss) – Slowly coming into his own and based on current form can go home earning.

EARN YOUR STRIPES: (3-yo ch c – Nuclear Wayne – Brown Sugar) – Continues to disappoint his connections with below par efforts. Earn Your Stripes was expected to figure on last going over five furlongs straight but did not get away well when the gates opened and never recovered. Now going a mile where he can relax, Earn Your Stripes can reward his weary backers with a long-overdue win.

WINX CHOICE: (3-y-o b f – Forest Danger – Hurricane Michelle) – Against these, Winx Choice has no chance.