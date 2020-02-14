Sentient on the verge of three from three

The Overnight Allowance contest for three-year-olds and upwards is the highest-rated offering on Saturday's (February 15) card at Caymanas Park.

In this one-mile (1,600 metres) event, 10 starters have been entered.

Below is a preview of those 10 runners in their post-position order.

1 – DONTAE: {6-year-old b h by Fearless Vision – Eighteen Karat} – Dontae has been out of competitive racing for 70 days, having last faced the starter on December 7. This bay horse is a fierce campaigner who does his best work in the final two furlongs of his races. Having not raced in a while, Donate, despite being experienced, might need an outing or two to get his competitive juices flowing.

Morning line odds 3-1.

2 – BLOOD SONG: {6-year-old ch h by Traditional – First Choice} – Blood Song raced in Overnight for the first time on January 15, finishing seventh behind the top three of Atlantic Blue, Hover Craft and Dada's Nala. This six-year-old chestnut horse has to catch the pace of this class before he can be effective. Morning line odds 60-1.

3 – MY ELLE BELLE: {5-year-old ch m by (USA) Horse Greenly – Fast Actress} – My Elle Belle has disappointed on so many occasions it isn't straightforward to even write a preview of what she will or will not do from race to race. Trainer Spencer Chung has tried everything with this mare, but apart from being consistent, My Elle Belle has been found wanting at the winning post.

Tomorrow My Elle Belle races with the cheekpieces off. Morning line odds 9-2.

4 – SENTIENT: {5-year-old ch c by Strikeitwhileitshot – Lady Geetadeo} – After placing well in the Superstakes and the Diamond Mile of 2019, Sentient went back to his class and now boasts a record of two wins from his last two starts. Sentient is finally running as his obvious talent dictates and is poised to saunter to the top grade. The distance of tomorrow's race (one mile) is perfect for Sentient, and three from three is on the cards for sure. Morning line odds 4-5.

5 – DADA'S NALA: {6-year-old b mare by Distorted – My Girl Nala} – Dada's Nala has raced twice in Overnight Allowance and acquitted himself with a third-place finish on last. This bay mare benefits from a four kilogrammes claim by the apprentice aboard, and with her known grit can have a say when its time, which is the last two furlongs. Morning line odds 25-1.

6 – CORALANDO: {7-year-old b g by Outrigger – Islamorada} – Coralando is a claiming gelding at best and should be outclassed in this one. Morning line odds 40-1.

7 – LOVERS STRIKE: {7-year-old ch m by Taqarub – Luvable) – Lovers Strike was summarily dismissed in her only outing in this group, and the dismissal notice is again in force. Morning line odds 60-1.

8 – ROYAL VIBES: (10-year-old b g by Royal Minister – November Lace) – Royal Vibes continues to perform despite his growing years. Has been racing in optional claiming recently, and now moving up to a higher pay grade is going to find winning here difficult. Morning line odds 10-1.

9 – HOVER CRAFT: {10-year-old b g by Heistherealthing – Hover Craft is a known competitor even at 10 years old. On last, this bay gelding lost by a head in this class while contesting a seven-furlong event. Tomorrow, Hover Craft gets an extended trip, which he prefers, plus he gets a noticeable pull in the weights. Hover Craft moves down from 126 lb to 117 lb, and to further boost his chances, the apprentice will slip another four pounds. The ingredients to win are there with his only concern being Sentient. Morning line odds 3-1.

10 – RICKY RICARDO: {5-year-old dkb g by Storm Craft – My Friend Lucy} – Ricky Ricardo always comes late in his races, and late shall be the cry again. Morning line odds 15-1.