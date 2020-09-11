Sentient gets a deserved victory without the blinkers
While trainer Gary Subratie was pleased with Sentient's victory in a Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance event, he believes that the four-year-old chestnut colt should have already conquered this level.
On Sunday (September 6), racing without the blinkers, Sentient achieved what his trainer asked, defeating rivals by two lengths going nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m).
Nelson got Sentient out of the starting gates in good order as they raced around the clubhouse turn in third place behind Graydon (Jerome Innis) and Superluminal (Omar Walker).
Entering the main track, the runner order of the top three remained the same until navigating the half-mile (800m) turn when Superluminal surged to the front with Sentient in chase.
A Walker-Nelson battle developed for a short while when Sentient drew alongside Superluminal at the top of the lane.
The always bustling Nelson kept Sentient on the move and the four-year-old finally delivered to record his third win of the year from eight starts.
Summer Sun (Anthony Thomas), who was outpaced, finished strong to earn second while Superluminal faded into third. The final time for the three-year-old and upwards event was 1:55.3.
Sentient closed out a triple for Subratie as he also saddled Basilicus and Nipster.
“ Sentient is better than these horses right now and everyone knows that well. He should have won a long time ago at this level,” Subratie said.
