Sentient is the 'Chairman'

SENTIENT, trained by Gary Subratie and owned by The Success Farms, turned in a superlative performance to win the $1.5-million Chairman's Trophy over seven furlongs (1,400m) at Caymanas Park on Saturday (September 26).

The four-year-old chestnut colt bred by Strikewhileitshot out of the Footloose mare Lady Geetadeo, easily won the Open Allowance/Graded Stakes event in an impressive time of 1:24.4.

THE RACE

At the off Universal Boss (Dick Cardenas) went quickly in the lead but stable companion Supreme Soul (Oshane Nugent) went by at the six-furlong point, with Sentient – under Anthony Thomas settled in the third spot – watching the first two.

The order remained the same going around the half mile turn, and when they turned for home Supreme Soul, Universal Boss and Toona Cilaita (Dane Nelson) went wide coming off the bend. Sentient, hugging the inside rails and running straight, powered home to score by three parts of a length. Supreme Soul was second and Action Run (Tevin Foster) third.

TRAINER'S COMMENT

“The good thing with the rider Anthony Thomas is that he rarely gets himself into trouble in a race. He rode a few winners for me and lost a few and I have never seen him get himself into any serious trouble, as he knows what he is about. The only instruction I gave him today [Saturday, September 26] was to get a good break and the race is yours. By taking the inside rails he gave Sentient every chance of winning and in the end, victory was ours. I am very happy as Sentient had paid his dues over and over again so it is rather nice to see him win such a prestigious race as the Chairman's Trophy.”

OWNER'S COMMENTS

“Delighted, truly delighted. This was a great win by Sentient and I would like to thank the trainer, the groom and all others for preparing him so well for his run today [September 26].

I give a special commendation to jockey Anthony Thomas who rode a magnificent race by staying on the rails. I am happy that Sentient, after some many good and enterprising runs, has reaped such a success despite the obvious weight advantage today.”

THE POSITIVES

Sentient on Saturday, September 26 proved that he is of significant worth despite being outgunned so many times in the past by the likes of Supreme Soul and Toona Ciliata.

This was a defining victory for Sentient and the hope now is for him to develop even further.

Action Run who finished third demonstrated that he is coming to grips with the Open Allowance grouping.

THE NEGATIVES

This was one of the few times that Toona Ciliata has failed to run at his best in a race during his impressive career. The heavy impost of 129 lb (59.0 kgs) must have played a part in his lukewarm performance.

We will just have to wait and see how he comes out of the race and what transpires when he goes up against Sentient once more, at which time the weight difference will certainly not be as demanding as it was on Saturday.