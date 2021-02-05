Sentient off the mark at five

Sentient opened his 2021 season winning account in the the Bonnie Blue Flag Trophy Open Allowance contest for three-year-old and upwards going 1820 metres at Caymanas Park on Saturday, January 30.

The consistent five-year-old chestnut horse, who recently switched ownership to the Success Farms, was sent off as the 2-5 favourite in the six-horse field after Jamai Raja was declared a late non-runner just before the starter sent them on their way.

Ridden by co-champion jockey, Dane Nelson, Sentient won the event from fast-closing stablemate Crimson ridden by Christopher Mamdeen. Coco Chanel, with Odeen Edwards in the saddle, who trailed the small field for most of the journey, ran on to snatch third from Roy Rogers ridden by Jordan Barrett, who led from the off until Sentient took over the lead leaving the 5/16th to enter the straight in front.

“He [ Sentient] was coming off of a four-race period without a win so it is good for him to get back to his winning mode, now, as a five-year-old. And although it was not a difficult field, it was a good performance. He just needs a little more time; he will get back to full throttle soon.

“Going forward, I think that Sentient just needs a bit of time. I also think that he is a better middle-distance horse, and a mile is perfect for him,” Subratie said at the end of his one-two triumph.