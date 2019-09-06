Sergeant Reckless a winner in Overnight

F our-year-old filly Sergeant Reckless presented trainer Wayne DaCosta with her first Overnight Allowance victory in a budding career at Caymanas Park on Saturday (August 31) after winning over five-furlong (1000 metres) straight for the first time.

It was the third run in Overnight Allowance company for the filly since ending her brief stay among non-winners of four.

The dark bay filly looked healthy and promising while upstaging a few senior runners in the Restricted Overnight Allowance (three-year-olds and upwards) event.

Though convincing in victory, Sergeant Reckless failed to impressed with her time of 1:01.1 for the distance and could be off to the breeding shed in the coming year, her trainer hinted in his post-race interview with The Complete Racing Guide.

“I am not really quite sure about the performance; the time was average. Nonetheless, recently we noticed that she was improving and she was working much better, so we expected to give a good run from her especially from an outside draw, we thought that she had a glorious chance and she ran accordingly.”

From that encouraging run what can now be expected from her going on from here?

“Her dam Code Star is an extremely good producer and I trained one before by the name of Hidalgo who ran in the Derby, so I know it is a good line. Let's hope that she trains on. I do not think that she is going to race next year as the owner is contemplating breeding her.”