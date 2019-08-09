Seven juveniles square off in Front Runner Dash

For the first time this season, two-year-olds compete on the round course in the Front Runner Dash.

Seven juveniles have been nominated to face the starter in this five-furlong round offering for two-year-olds at the maiden special weight level.

Three of the starters are racing for the first time.

A preview of all seven starters is provided by the team from The Complete Racing Guide in post-position order.

POWERMAN: (2-y-o. b c — Dayton Flyer – Gold Price) — First two-year-old starter for trainer Lorenzo Robinson. The fact that in-form jockey Shane Ellis is the chosen rider should attract some betting interest. Powerman although on the exercise track has not yet shown that he is not ready for a winning effort.

CRAFTY ZELLA ZEEN: (2-y-o b c – Storm Craft – Remmi Case) – Represents the pro in this race having raced three times to date, finishing third on the last two attempts. To date, Crafty Zella Zeen has given the impression that he is more of a sprinter and now running one furlong longer might not be to his liking, but he is the most experienced and that might be enough to claim the first win. Crafty Zella Zeen races tomorrow with the blinkers off.

DAYTONA BELLE: (2-y-o b. f – Dayton Flyer – Burning Brightly) – Racing for the second after her debut on July 13 when beaten by Wow Wow over three furlongs (600 metres), a race which Daytona Belle was never a winning factor. Tomorrow, Daytona Belle races with the tongue tie on and the hope is she will improve.

RUN JAYA RUN: (2-y-o b. f – Freedom For Jante – The Flying Bride) – Has already raced twice and even with those runs under her belt, Run Jaya Run will have to improve by leaps and bounds to win and release the maiden tag.

CHANAE: (2-y-o ch. f – Legal Process – Royal Train) – Comes to the races for the second time with nothing much to recommend her, yet Chanae can compete for at least a placing payout.

ANOTHER COMMANDER: (2-y-o ch. c – Sensational Slam – Diamond Princess) – Facing the starter for the first time. Another Commander has been seen quite regularly on the exercise track with a final exercise clocking of 23.3 seconds over two furlongs coming out of the straight. Another Commander is expected to be a part of the exacta.

TOMOHAWK: (2-y-o b. c – Natural Selection – Preach Preacher) – This full brother to Drummer Boy comes from the stables of trainer Wayne DaCosta who has been dominating the juvenile scene this season. Tomohawk galloped five-furlong last weekend in a time of 1:01.4, thereby giving enough evidence to suggest that he is ready for a fruitful first effort.