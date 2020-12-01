Shane Ellis to stand down as Jockeys' Guild president

Current president of the Jockeys' Guild of Jamaica will not be seeking re-election to the post when the next annual general meeting of the grouping is held.

Ellis explained that the time was right for him to go so that he can concentrate more on his race riding and to give others a chance.

“Truth be told I have thought about it and now seems to be just the right time to hand over to hopefully a younger person and team so that they can push their ideas and gain even more for the jockeys at Caymanas Park,” said the former champion rider in a telephone interview with the Supreme Racing Guide.

Ellis, who is well-known for his exploits in the saddle, especially in Classic races, added that things and times had changed dramatically after the onset of COVID-19.

“COVID-19 has changed when and how we do things these days and while I am extremely happy that racing is taking place in these times so that jockeys and others can earn their living, the welfare of the jockeys must still be looked after.

“As such, a new set of jockeys on the executive of the Guild will probably look at things differently and may even advance the situation better than I did,” the rider known as the Canter Man said.

He then listed what was his main achievement during his time in office as president of the Guild.

“Looking back, a lot has been done, but probably the most significant thing for me was the overhaul and upgrading of the jockeys' room.

“It took a long time but it got done and I am proud of that achievement.

”While I am stepping down, I will still give my full support to the next executive,” Ellis said.

Tomorrow the Guild will accept nominations for the post of president.