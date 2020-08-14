Sharp shooter Dick Cardenas fires away on

After placing fourth in the recent 1000 Guineas Classic over a mile, three-year-old chestnut filly Glock made light work of rivals in a Restricted Allowance event for three-year-olds and upwards going five furlongs (1000m) round on Saturday (August 8).

Jockey Dick Cardenas brought Glock ( Sensational Slam – Three Shots) with a late run to win six lengths ahead of Silent Seeker (Raddesh Roman) and Alexa's Lodge (Omar Walker).

Trained by champion and leading trainer Anthony Nunes, who also part-owns the filly, Glock completed the assigned distance in a time of 59 seconds flat to register her second win from five career starts.

Cardenas explained how he got the job done successfully aboard the filly he was riding for the first time.

“I just had to sit and wait until she ( Glock) got going, and when she did, I just kept her up to her work, and she ran out a comfortable winner. Glock is a lovely horse.

“She lacks early speed, so you have to allow her, and when she picks up the pace, she will just come from behind very hard.

”Despite the early successes, since my return to Jamaica, I am still not 100 per cent fit just yet. I am not sick or anything like that, but within a month, I will be alright,” Cardenas said.

Glock broke well into third place at the off but falling among the mid-packers as Voytek (Christopher Mamdeen) led with Ajita (Paul Francis) and Alexa's Lodge following while negotiating the half-mile turn.

Entering the stretch for the drive, Voytek continued to fight vigorously before Cardenas produced his mount between horses, powering away to win with much comfort.