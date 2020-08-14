Sharp shooter Dick Cardenas fires away on
…jockey says he is not 100 per cent fit but getting closer
After placing fourth in the recent 1000 Guineas Classic over a mile, three-year-old chestnut filly Glock made light work of rivals in a Restricted Allowance event for three-year-olds and upwards going five furlongs (1000m) round on Saturday (August 8).
Jockey Dick Cardenas brought Glock ( Sensational Slam – Three Shots) with a late run to win six lengths ahead of Silent Seeker (Raddesh Roman) and Alexa's Lodge (Omar Walker).
Trained by champion and leading trainer Anthony Nunes, who also part-owns the filly, Glock completed the assigned distance in a time of 59 seconds flat to register her second win from five career starts.
Cardenas explained how he got the job done successfully aboard the filly he was riding for the first time.
“I just had to sit and wait until she ( Glock) got going, and when she did, I just kept her up to her work, and she ran out a comfortable winner. Glock is a lovely horse.
“She lacks early speed, so you have to allow her, and when she picks up the pace, she will just come from behind very hard.
”Despite the early successes, since my return to Jamaica, I am still not 100 per cent fit just yet. I am not sick or anything like that, but within a month, I will be alright,” Cardenas said.
Glock broke well into third place at the off but falling among the mid-packers as Voytek (Christopher Mamdeen) led with Ajita (Paul Francis) and Alexa's Lodge following while negotiating the half-mile turn.
Entering the stretch for the drive, Voytek continued to fight vigorously before Cardenas produced his mount between horses, powering away to win with much comfort.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy