Sharp top-rated sprint contest in the making

A small but talented field of six quality runners is set to compete in what is expected to be a fast run in the Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL) 4th Anniversary Trophy going 5 ½ furlongs tomorrow Saturday, March 6.

Below is the analysis of each starter as they take aim at the $1.75-million total purse on offer in the three-year-old and upwards Open Allowance/Graded Stakes event.

1. PEKING CRUZ: (6 ch g by Traditional – Patty Girl) –Was expected to give a better effort in the St Catherine Cup on January 16. Before that forgettable run, Peking Cruz was just 2 ½ lengths behind Trevor's Choice at the same distance of this race. The scales between the two are about equal and with speed galore in this contest, Peking Cruz's best option is to wait and do his running in the straight, which he is capable of doing.

2. UNIVERSAL BOSS: (5 b g by Casual Trick – Electrifying) – Finished in eighth place in the recent Eileen Cliggott Memorial over 6 ½ furlongs. Prior to that run, Universal Boss was running some decent races and now with the distance reduced, should run better by staying behind what should be a cracking pace.

3. GOD OF LOVE: (5 b g by Adore The Gold – Shanda D) – Ran a brave race on February 13 when narrowly beaten by the top-rated horse in training, Toona Ciliata, in the Eileen Cliggott Memorial over 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m). God of Love was just beaten by ¾ lengths in a time of 1:19.3, and now getting the services of the bustling Dane Nelson can go one better.

4. PATRIARCH: (8 b h by Casual Trick – Electrifying) – Was outsprinted in the recent Eileen Cliggott Memorial over 6 ½ furlongs. Patriarch led for most of the way before giving up at the furlong pole to winner Toona Ciliata. He will thoroughly enjoy this reduction in the journey and with the apprentice claim, Patriarch can go all the way.

5. TREVOR'S CHOICE: (5 dkb h by Blue Pepsi Lodge – Queen Adira) – After finishing out of the frame at the Overnight Allowance level on December 13, Trevor's Choice stepped up in class at the Graded Stakes level two weeks later and turned around his form to win the inaugural staging of the Christopher Armond Sprint Trophy over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m). Trevor's Choice showed real pluck in the aforementioned race and despite going up in the weights and with Shane Ellis in the saddle, he most certainly can repeat.

6. DUKE: (5 gr h by Casual Trick – Lady McBeth) – Gets a drop of 10 lb in the handicaps and after his second-place finish on January 21 behind Father Patrick at the same trip as tomorrow's race, Duke can stay off the expected searing splits and deliver a winning run in the straight. Is going to be outsprinted here.