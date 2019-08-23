She's A Maneater, Stranger Danger entered in Gold Cup

The Gold Cup always thought of as the major handicap race in the country has gained added significance with the provisional entries of She's A Maneater and Stranger Danger .

The 46th running of the Gold Cup is scheduled for competition on Saturday, August 31 and carries a purse of $2 million. The race is run over seven furlongs (1,400 metres).

She's A Maneater, as to be expected, enters this race with top weight of 57.0 kgs while the handicappers have sought it fit to burden Stranger Danger with 54.0 kgs for his first attempt in the top class. Interestingly, both Stranger Danger and She's A Maneater are trained by champion Wayne DaCosta.

Apart for these two, this year's Gold Cup has nine other starters including the tough and resilient Another Bullet from the camp of in-form trainer Patrick Lynch.

Leading trainer Anthony Nunes has provisionally entered two horses — Houdini's Magic and, this year's 1000 Guineas winner, I Am Di One.

Note should be taken that the minimum weight allotted for any race in Jamaica is 50.0 kgs.