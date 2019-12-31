She's A Maneater versus Wow Wow

This writer is taking a calculated risk at this stage in trying to assess the merits of She's A Maneater and Wow Wow .

This a treacherous path to tread at this time because the five-year-old bay mare, She's A Maneater has achieved more than enough to be considered one of the best to race on the local track.

Wow Wow, on the other hand is a juvenile, who has achieved much and now he faces what is always an enduring three-year-old Classic season.

With the possibility of evoking heavy criticisms, which, of course, is the bane of all analysts, here goes with the analysis; note the differences in track conditions and other such elements that can affect the result of a race.

She's A Maneater raced for the first time on September 16, 2016,over five-and-a-half furlongs (1,100 metres) and won in a time of 1:05.3. The mare's best time at this distance over her 31-race career starts is 1:05.1 on December 15, 2018.

In the first of the Supreme Ventures Limited Two-Year-Old Triple Race Series – the Cash Pot “Only One For Me” Trophy, She's A Maneater won the six-furlong (1,200 metres) contest in a time of 1:11.3.

The mare's best time over the distance of six-furlongs is 1:10.2.

In the second race of the series, The Pick-3 Super Challenge Trophy, She's A Maneater completed the seven-furlongs (1,400 metres) event with a recorded clocking of 1:26.0. Her best time for seven furlongs came in the 2018 Eros Trophy – 1:24.3.

She's A Maneater failed to complete the two-year-old triple, losing the Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes after being defeated by Sotomayor going a mile. The mare's best time at a mile is 1:35.1, in this year's Diamond Mile.

Now to Wow Wow, whose career spans nine races to date with a record of eight wins and one second-place finish.

At five-and-a-half furlongs, Wow Wow dazzled when he clocked 1:04.4 on November 9. This was an improvement on the 1:05.1 that Wow Wow recorded on October 5.

In the Cash Pot “Only One For Me” Trophy (six furlongs), Wow Wow clocked 1:12.3.

In the seven-furlong Pick-3 Challenge Trophy, Wow Wow gave probably the pre-eminent performance of his short career when he clocked a fast time of 1:24.4.

At a mile, in the Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes, Wow Wow was seemingly not at his best but was still able to clock a respectable time of 1:38.0.

Racing fans are anxiously awaiting to see how Wow Wow is going to perform as a three-year-old, especially in the Classic races. The hope is that Wow Wow will improve and remain healthy.

As for She's A Maneater, the 2020 season is sure to be her last before going to the breeding shed. Her primary assignments in 2020 will again be the Gold Cup, the Superstakes and the Diamond Mile and if everything goes to plan, the first possible meeting between the two may come in the Superstakes in October.

Both She's A Maneater and Wow Wow have the same racing record in 2019. The two raced nine times and won eight of those races.

In terms of earnings in 2019, She's A Maneater brought home $15,230, 150. Wow Wow earned $11,601.00, to become the first two-year-old to yield over $10 million in stakes.