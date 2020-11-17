She's A Wonder – no longer a maiden, wins Abbie Grannum

No one can really tell or anticipate what the future may bring for a two-year-old as the career of juveniles most times is times uncertain but for the Ian Parsard-conditioned She's A Wonder, her future seems promising.

She's A Wonder, making her fourth career start against 12 maidens, won in impressive style the $900,000 Abbie Grannum Memorial Cup co-feature at Caymanas Park on Friday, November 13.

She's A Wonder won by six lengths and ran seven furlongs (1,400m) in a time of 1:25.4 on a fast track in the maiden special weight event for native-bred two-year-olds.

She's A Wonder, bred by Bern Identity out of the Southern Halo mare Jamaica Dream, is a half-sister to the talented Boy Wonder.

Jockey Omar Walker was content to let She's A Wonder settle behind the leaders, The Genesis (Dane Dawkins) and Jahsendblessings (Dick Cardenas), when the starter pressed the go button.

She's A Wonder cruised nicely under a tight hold down the backstretch into second place behind Jahsendblessings, who took control of the race through splits of 23.4 x 46.3.

With four furlongs to run, Walker sent She's A Wonder on her way and the bay filly took up the running and never looked back.

She turned on the pressure in deep stretch and with no real challenger coming forward , She's A Wonder romped home under the hand ride ahead of The Genesis and Rusty (Anthony Thomas).

Parsard said that although his charge was back against maidens after a close finish in the Cash Pot “Only One For Me” Trophy recently against winners, he believes it was an improved effort by his charge who should go on to better things.

“It was a very good performance from She's A Wonder. She did everything right except from being a bit slowly out of her starting stall, and this could have been because of the delayed start of the race when a horse broke out of the gates and the rest of the horses had to wait.

“ She's A Wonder settled nicely in the race and took over at the half-mile and quickened away from the field. She continues to show improvement at the right time and heading in the right direction. She will race again before the year ends but first we have to see how she comes out of this race and we will take it from there,” Parsard said.