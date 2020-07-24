Shepanza improves to shed maiden tag

The Richard Azan-trained three-year-old grey filly Shepanza ran an encouraging race to win a maiden special weight contest on Saturday (July 18).

Making her debut on June 27, 2020 over six furlongs (1,200m), Shepanza ( American Dance – Beware Baby), making her a half-sister to Bigdaddykool, showed good speed in the first part of the race before weakening in deep stretch to finish fourth behind Fantastic Feeling.

Returning on Saturday with Omar Walker replacing Bebeto Harvey in the saddle, Shepanza showed improvement from her first run and easily put away rivals going half-a-furlong (100m) longer at 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m).

Though the final time of 1:21.1 was not eye-catching, the manner of victory by Shepanza indicated a horse who is progressing in the right direction.

“The last time she [ Shepanza] raced it was at a shorter distance than this and it was the first time she was running and I think she needed that race.

“She has improved a lot since then and with the longer race better for her because she is not a fast horse but she has good pace.

“Overall, I am very satisfied with the performance and we will now go forward from there with her,” Azan said.

It was an even start for most of the runners in the 15-horse field but shortly after leaving the gates, Glitter Magic (Raddesh Roman) surged to the lead ahead of Jon P (Rudolph Paige) and Redford (Tevin Foster) with Shepanza in mid-pack.

As the field sorted themselves out down the backstretch, Shepanza came forward and picked up the lead, stepping up the tempo at the half-mile (800m) with Redford chasing under the pump of the rider.

Coming into the lane, Shepanza sprinted clear of rivals to win without any fuss.

Oneofakind (Reyan Lewis) came on strong towards to earn second place with Cold Pursuit (Phillip Parchment) finishing in third spot.