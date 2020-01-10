Sir Alton set and ready for win number two

With no trophy race being offered, the Restricted Stakes event among three and four-year-olds will surely be the centre of attention on tomorrow's 11-race programme at Caymanas Park.

Six runners will compete over a distance of five-and-a-half furlongs (1,100m) for the major share of the $930,000 purse on offer.

The Supreme Racing Guide analyses each runner and their chances of winning in post-position order.

SOUL CURE: (4-y-o b f – Soul Warrior – Sure To Cure) – Went completely off the boil in recent times and will be challenging to get by rivals.

TOP SHELF: 4-y-o ch f – Soul Warrior – First Choice) – Struggling to find form and that search continues tomorrow.

UNCLE POLLY: (USA 3-y-o dkb c – Golden Ticket – Missteria) – Chased home the talented Crafty and Ready in the Dye Job Sprint over six furlongs (1,200m) on December 14, 2019. Uncle Polly was beaten by 4 ½ lengths in a quick time of 1:11.4 for the distance. That run alone showed his true worth and given more scope for improvement, Uncle Polly could set the record straight.

SIR ALTON: (USA 3-y-o b c – Giant Surprise – Jadam) – Made an encouraging debut by galloping home in a quick 58.1 seconds over the five-straight (1,000m) course on December 6, 2019. Then, Sir Alton defeated Crafty and Ready by a long neck. Sir Alton is expected to improve from that outing and with nothing as outstanding as Crafty and Ready around, Sir Alton can make it two from two.

MY TIME NOW: (3-y-o b c – Casual Trick – Bella In Bloom) – Finished in sixth place behind Wow Wow in the 108th running of the SVL Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes on December 26, 2019. The distance of six furlongs might be too short for him but has enough potential to hit the board.

EAGLE ONE: (USA 4-y-o b c – Astrology – Frisky Cheerleader) – Consistent sort who should continue to earn.