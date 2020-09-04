Sir Alton starting to get his act together

Despite Sir Alton's new Stakes record-breaking effort in the War Zone Sprint Trophy on Sunday over 5 ½ (1,100m), trainer Wayne DaCosta believes that his charge's blistering run is nothing to get excited about.

The American-bred Sir Alton ( Giant Surprise – Jadam), ridden by Anthony Thomas, won a Restricted Stakes event by 2 ½ lengths in a time of 1:04.4. The time erased the previous mark of 1:05.3 done by Royal Assault in 2015 and Simply the Best in 2016.

“The racetrack has been fast all day and so I don't think it [the new Stakes record] is anything to write home about but the performance was a good one.

“He [ Sir Alton] has had his problems over the past couple of months but he seems to be straightening out now, so it was expected that he gave us a good performance today (Sunday) and he did,” DaCosta offered.

It was a level break for eight runners in the field as Sir Alton dashed to the lead from the number one draw ahead of Speechless (Robert Halledeen).

Approaching the half-mile (800m) turn, Sir Alton allowed She's A Hit (Dick Cardenas) to go by, the always speedy filly who began to open up on the field.

Entering the straight, Sir Alton, who hugged the inside rails after cutting the turn, found extra, pulling away for the win.

She's A Hit held for second money with Solid Approach, under the canterman Shane Ellis, third.