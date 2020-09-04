Sir Alton starting to get his act together
Despite Sir Alton's new Stakes record-breaking effort in the War Zone Sprint Trophy on Sunday over 5 ½ (1,100m), trainer Wayne DaCosta believes that his charge's blistering run is nothing to get excited about.
The American-bred Sir Alton ( Giant Surprise – Jadam), ridden by Anthony Thomas, won a Restricted Stakes event by 2 ½ lengths in a time of 1:04.4. The time erased the previous mark of 1:05.3 done by Royal Assault in 2015 and Simply the Best in 2016.
“The racetrack has been fast all day and so I don't think it [the new Stakes record] is anything to write home about but the performance was a good one.
“He [ Sir Alton] has had his problems over the past couple of months but he seems to be straightening out now, so it was expected that he gave us a good performance today (Sunday) and he did,” DaCosta offered.
It was a level break for eight runners in the field as Sir Alton dashed to the lead from the number one draw ahead of Speechless (Robert Halledeen).
Approaching the half-mile (800m) turn, Sir Alton allowed She's A Hit (Dick Cardenas) to go by, the always speedy filly who began to open up on the field.
Entering the straight, Sir Alton, who hugged the inside rails after cutting the turn, found extra, pulling away for the win.
She's A Hit held for second money with Solid Approach, under the canterman Shane Ellis, third.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy