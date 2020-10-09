Sir Alton — three in a row

Sir Alton reeled off three wins in quick succession and raised his competitive efforts to four eye-opening and pulsating successes from eight career starts on local soil at Caymanas Park on Sunday (October 4).

Conditioned by Wayne DaCosta for owner Von White and ridden by jockey Anthony Thomas, Sir Alton looks to be heading in the right direction that leaves both owner and trainer with a positive outlook.

In his previous two winning efforts, Sir Alton ridden by Thomas, the American import signalled intent and on Sunday against improved opposition over six furlongs, won by 5 lengths in a time of 1:10.2 to land a three-year-old and upwards Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance call.

The win aboard Sir Alton also completed a fine five-timer for jockey Thomas that sent him 13 wins clear off rivals on his way to set a winning platform for his second jockeys' championship a year apart.

“It was a good win by Sir Alton,” said DaCosta and continued. “As of right now he is very sound and has been sound for the last two months. But you cannot tell what will happen next. There are so many horses breaking down on the track on a daily basis and on a race day, it is hard to tell when your number is going to play. But right now he is pretty sound and we are hoping for the best. Today was another excellent performance from Sir Alton who was able to dominate from early and pulled away up the straight. Hopefully, he will keep sound that we can have some more fun with him.“