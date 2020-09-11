Slowly but surely Nipster is coming of age

Three-year-old bay colt Nipster wrapped up his final preparation for the Jamaica St Leger with a performance of merit to win the $930,000 Royal Dad Trophy on Sunday, September 6.

THE RACE

Testing two turns for the first time at nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m), Nipster, ridden by Robert Halleeden, came from off the pace to beat King Arthur by a short head in the Restricted Stakes event. The Casual Trick – Nippit offspring ran the distance in a smart time of 1:54.1 with fractions of 25.1 x 49.0 x 1:13.3 x 1:39.4.

Passing the stands for the first time, while making their way around the clubhouse turn, Roy Rogers (Raddesh Roman) led ahead of King Arthur (Anthony Thomas) and Double Crown (Dick Cardenas), with Nipster planted on the inside rails in fifth.

Roy Rogers opened up on the main track and continued to extend his lead down the backstretch as Nipster improved by one spot to fourth.

The pace was stepped up at the half-mile as Roy Rogers held the lead. He faltered at the top of the straight allowing King Arthur to take over with Oneofakind (Omar Walker) and Double Crown putting together their challenges on the outside.

Nipster, who hugged the inside rails all the way, found an opening in deep stretch and got up to beat King Arthur by a short head. Oneofakind finished third.

TRAINER'S COMMENTS

“It was a telling performance coming at the right time by Nipster.

I knew that he was going to stay the distance, but you have to relax him in the first part of the race to get him to stay.”

JOCKEY'S COMMENTS

“ Nipster was a bit uncomfortable during the race because he was boxed down on the inside rails while the other runners were running freely on the outside.

“But when I asked him in the straight for his effort, he gave it to me and pulled through for the win. Great performance.”

THE POSITIVES

The timing of this performance by Nipster was most appropriate given that the 10-furlong Jamaica St Leger is just two weeks away.

Nipster's stocks have soared but market forces are still being dominated by Wow Wow and Mahogany.

King Arthur seems to be progressing when it matters most and could be the unknown factor in the Classics.

THE NEGATIVES

A disappointing effort by Double Crown. He got the required real estate but was a no-show.