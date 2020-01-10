Smooth Criminal does it for trainer Roy Matthews, jockey Hakeem Pottinger

Chalrick Budhai who has had success in the past when riding for trainer Gordon Lewis had a winning reunion on his six-year mare DM Cutie, who sprinted very well over the 800-metre straight course to score by just under two lengths in the opener.

Rejuvenated, the Anthony Nunes-conditioned Patriarch (Dane Nelson) running for a $1.0 million claiming tag was never off the bridle for long, was clear by over four lengths and was duly claimed by trainer Fitzgerald Richards for owner Vincent Maine from the second event.

Half-an-hour later in the third there was another clear winner when Kiaman McGregor only had to make sure he stayed aboard trainer Gresford Smith's Bloodsweatandtears for an 11-length stroll.

In race four, improving apprentice Raddesh Roman was at his improved best when the Marvin Campbell Blusie, limited by stamina, held on by a short head over 1,300 metres.

Nearly all the tipsters fancied Dejae's Boy in the fifth but the Wayne DaCosta-trained colt was blinded by the speed of Louis Richards' flying filly She's A Hit who was always clear in the hands of former five-time champion Trevor Simpson.

Truly Amazing remained undefeated after three starts with this latest being the most impressive, as she was restrained behind the front runners before coasting into the lead over 200-metres out winning by five lengths under Aaron Chatrie in the day's sixth event. Bred and formerly owned by the late David Willers the progressive filly is now owned by his daughter Sarah. The belated debut on November 19 last year was attributed to the usual delay in the legal processing of transfer documents associated with registration and not due to a setback of any sort.

Trainer Spencer Chung has done a very good job with all three victories achieved on the straight course and the question must arise as to how she will perform when confronted with the bends of varied distances. In terms of temperament she is sound, easy to rate and there is no realistic basis on which to doubt that she will not be able to compete successfully over other distances.

Champion Anthony Nunes saddled the first three to finish for his second trip to the winners' enclosure when Rohan Kabir with our adopted Barbadian veteran jockey Simon Husbands waited for the frontrunners to run out of stamina before taking the lead in the straight and outstaying stable mates Big Bang (Dane Nelson) and Universal Boss (Anthony Allen).

Hakeem Pottinger executed a difficult riding assignment with confidence in the eighth when he chose a path on the far rails in the stretch drive and guided trainer Roy Matthews' Smooth Criminal to victory by just over a length in front of odds-on favourite San Siro to deny Nunes a triple on the day. Anthony Allen won the ninth event with Dynamax Cat, bred, owned and trained by Carl Anderson while Cruising Motion (Phillip Parchment) sprinted away from 11 rivals in the nightcap for owner/trainer Junior Panton.

THE AWARDS

The Training Feat Award is presented to Roy Matthews for the performance of Smooth Criminal in a higher class and defeating a much more highly rated rival. The four-year-old chestnut son of Soul Warrior lifts the Best Winning Gallop Award and Hakeem Pottinger's handling of the improving Smooth Criminal was outstanding and is well deserving of the Jockeyship Award.