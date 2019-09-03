Smoothly off the runway goes Awesome Aviator

Awesome Aviator showed some sort of promise during the classic season by participating in the 2000 Guineas and the Governor's Cup. He, however, fell away with below-par performances.

Of late, especially since moving to the stables of trainer Wayne DaCosta the Test Pilot-owned dark bay colt has been looking up under the care of his new trainer.

Awesome Aviator looked in much better trim going into his third race for the stable and being appreciably eased in the handicaps by the presence of claiming apprentice, Raddesh Roman plus an increased distance, a much-improved performance by the son of Casual Trick — Royal Victress was anticipated on the Friday (August 30) programme at Caymanas Park.

And, Awesome Aviator delivered the goods by recording his second win from nine career starts in a Restricted Allowance II for three-year-olds and upwards contest run over eight-and-a-half furlongs (1,700 metres).

“The victory here was satisfying” a pleased DaCosta said and continued: “We ran him twice before and he worked brilliantly going into both of those races, but alas he stopped in both races. We then decided to take him off the track and send him to the sea, on and off. About a week before today's (Friday, August 30) race we gave him an easy half-mile.

This was contrary to what we usually give him. We continued with another easy work and then sent him back to the sea for the remainder of the days leading up to the race.”

Based on his response to produce this win, how promising does he look going forward? “It is hard to tell right now, but he is a three-year-old, and we seem to have found a way to train him. So, you can never tell. We'll just wait and see how he develops,” DaCosta said.

To post his second career win, Awesome Aviator completed the 8 ½ furlongs (1,700 metres) in a time of 1:49 seconds to defeat the 2-1 second favourite Salah by one length. Highly favoured Blood Fire at odds of 9/2 was third. The winner's stablemate Sir Ian Links finished fourth as a 5/1 chance in the field of nine.