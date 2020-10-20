Snaps Derby Day press conference
K press conference to officially launch the 100th running of the Jamaica Derby was recently held by promoting company Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL) at Caymanas Park.
The historic 100th Jamaica Derby will be sponsored by MBet and is officially known as the MBet Jamaica Derby 100.
The MBet Jamaica Derby 100 will be run on Saturday, October 31 and carries a total purse of $6.5 million.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy