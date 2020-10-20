Snaps Derby Day press conference

K press conference to officially launch the 100th running of the Jamaica Derby was recently held by promoting company Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL) at Caymanas Park.

The historic 100th Jamaica Derby will be sponsored by MBet and is officially known as the MBet Jamaica Derby 100.

The MBet Jamaica Derby 100 will be run on Saturday, October 31 and carries a total purse of $6.5 million.