Photos: SNATCHING VICTORY

With a furlong left in the seventh race on Saturday last, Coralando (on the outside) with jockey Omar Walker in the saddle gains the lead over Graydon with Robert Halledeen.

Coralando (Omar Walker) on the outside still in front as Robert Halledeen on Graydon gets his mount into gear.

Graydon (on the inside) regaining the lead over Coralando as they get closer to the winning post. (Photos: Naphtali Junior)

At the line it’s Graydon and jockey Robert Halledeen by half a length over Coralando

and Omar Walker.