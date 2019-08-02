Some doubts but much more confidence – Chevan Maharaj owner of Supreme Soul

Despite having some doubts ahead of the Jamaica St Leger concerning a quarter crack in one of the hoofs of Supreme Soul, owner Chevan Maharaj said that he was still confident in his charge to complete the Triple Crown at Caymanas Park on Saturday last, July 27, 2019.

On the day, Supreme Soul displayed the heart of a champion and rallied in deep stretch to beat stable companion Toona Ciliata by a short head completing one of the rarest feats in the sport — the Triple Crown.

“Fantastic feeling, words can't describe the feeling here today (Saturday). It is just amazing to have a Triple Crown winner and Supreme Soul deserves everything right now.

“To be quite honest, I was always confident about the horse and truth to be told, he came into the race with some issues and so a little bit of doubt was there.

“I know Supreme Soul is the best three-year-old stayer right now in Jamaica and we were just hoping that his class and his heart would take him through the race.

“He has a lot of heart, he showed it. He was about 80 per cent right coming into this race, and he won the Triple Crown.

“He is improving, he has done everything we have asked of him and once we get him right, we will keep our fingers crossed as we go forward,” Maharaj stated.

Supreme Soul's name now moves into the history books alongside the other equine immortals who had accomplished greatness before.