Sparkle Diamond to glisten in Ahwhofah Sprint

The Ahwhofah Sprint will be the feature event on the nine-race programme at Caymanas Park tomorrow. Eleven runners are down to take part in the three-year-olds and upward Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance event going over six furlongs (1,200m) for a purse of $1 million.

Below is the analysis of each runner and their chances of winning.

1. SPARKLE DIAMOND (USA): (4 ch c by Include – Myntz Connection) – Finished down the track in his first run at this level on February 22 of this year. Installed as the 3-5 favourite, Sparkle Diamond broke down and came home in seventh position by over nine lengths over five furlongs round. He has been working fairly well coming into this race and given his class, can rebound here.

2. GOD OF LOVE: (4 b g by Adore The Gold – Shanda D) – Consistent sort who finished a good second to Father Patrick on last and from this convenient mark, is going to run well again.

3. ACTION RUN (USA): (4 drk b/br c by Uncaptured – Fast Action) – Comes into this race on the back of two-consecutive victories. He is an improving sort but cannot get a winning vote against these.

4. DUKE: (4 gr c by Casual Trick – Lady MacBeth) – Didn't fire on his first run at this level on last but is a versatile sort and should bring fitness into play and find a place here.

5. HARRY'S TRAIN (USA): (5 ch m by Discreet Mine – Sweet Dixie Gal) – A winner on last and although returning from a 147-day break, Harry's Train is going to impact on the outcome of this race.

6. ZEPHYR: (7 ch m by Nasheet – Running Force) – Another consistent sort who makes her seasonal debut here. Has not raced in 241 days and is going to need a run or two before she can be competitive.

7. DUNROBIN: (7 b g by Blue Pepsi Lodge – En Vogue) – Showed nothing on last and little or no improvement is expected from here.

8. EL PROFESOR: (5 b g by Casual Trick – The Principal) – Capable sort who has been running poor races of late and that should continue here.

9. BOLD AFLAIR: (4 drk b c by Bold Warrior – Affair with Aflair) – Based on current form, Bold Aflair cannot be recommended.

10. RAS EMANUEL: (8 b h by Burning Marque – Pleasant Princess) – Was expected to be competitive on last but finished down the track in a six-furlong race but should now get things right and come into play.

11. LALA DIVA: (5 b m by Casual Trick – Safe Landing) – Has no chance of winning.

- Ruddy Allen