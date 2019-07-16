Sparkling 58.3 secs

Sparkle Diamond , a brash-looking imported three-year-old colt, shone brightly once again while humbling a Restrictive Stakes V for imported three-year-olds and upwards — non-winners of three and native-bred three-year-olds and four-year-olds – non-winners of four going over the five-furlong (1,000 metres) round course on Saturday (July 13) at Caymanas Park.

Racing for only the third time on local soil, the nimble-footed son of Include — Myntz Connection by Candy Ride ran a quickfire 58.3 seconds while setting blistering fractions of 22.2, 45.3 to register his second-consecutive win within 14 days of each other, following on his opening win over 1,100 metres. Jockey Shane Ellis was in the irons on the two winning runs.

Trained by Ralph Porter, who conditions Sparkle Diamond for Ven Deezle for the second of his third runs on local soil, said that he was elated by the colt's response since coming under his care.

“I am quite pleased with how the colt is responding so progressively at the moment.

“We are in no hurry with him (Sparkle Diamond), so we are just taking it to step by step to assess his potential and as time goes by, we will know his true worth.

“We will then see how he progresses to consider any attempt at running him in the Diamond Mile, but from his two performances to date it looks very good so far and for this, we can't complain. He is in fine fettle, eating well, no problems, and he does what he is asked to do in his preparation gallops and not much else,” said the veteran conditioner who added: “Diamond Mile, much too early to think about that and winning. Sparkle Diamond will be guided towards that race. Of course he has to qualify first, and that is our goal right now. Once we are there then we can think and deal with other things.

Ellis, for his part, was very effusive.

“What I can tell you is this, Sparkle Diamond is an excellent and gifted racehorse who is still learning what to do on the racetrack.

“Today (Saturday) he was racing over a trip which was not his best and yet he was able to throw down 58.3 seconds. And as you saw he (Sparkle Diamond) is not mature as yet as he was wandering in the straight and looked what happened — 58.3 seconds. When he gets more matured he will be even better than he is right now.

“Sparkle Diamond is going to be one of those special racehorses and that can only be good right now, as we do not have many horses in the top level,” Ellis stated with conviction in his voice and reflected on his face.

On Saturday Sparkle Diamond broke quickly and was in front and was never headed as he powered away from rivals to win by 6 ½ lengths. Lady Blue (Omar Walker) was second, and a further 3 ½ lengths behind Lady Blue was Prince Charles.