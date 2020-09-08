Special Counsel overcomes nagging issues to post second win

Special Counsel , who has been holding her form nicely after overcoming some tricky periods in her four-year-old development, came to the fore to notch another win.

Special Counsel received good assistance from jockey Dane Nelson to return to the winners' enclosure for her second career triumph by four lengths, in a Restricted Allowance V event at Caymanas Park on Saturday, September 5.

The grey filly made all the running to win the five-furlong (1000m)-round event ahead of Awesome Glitter (Roger Hewitt) and Gimmipalinka (Anthony Thomas). The final time was 1:00.2.

Bred, owned, and trained by Carl Anderson, the Silent Vision – Crucial Cat offspring was saddled by trainer Phillip Lee in the absence of Anderson. Lee also filled the gap in the post-race interview.

“It is encouraging to see her [ Special Counsel] back in the winners' enclosure.

“When she first ran we saw that she had potential, especially after she won over the straight exiting from the unfavourable draw of post position two. After that attempt she developed some problems, and we never identified those problems until further down.

“After that, Special Counsel had some other issues so we worked on her and then had to turn her out.

”Following time on the farm she returned to competitive racing and has been hitting the board until this victory today [Saturday, September 5].

“I am very pleased that she is back to herself at present and we in the camp are keeping our fingers crossed that she is now ready to go on.

“ Special Counsel is a four-year-old now and it will get tougher and tougher, but as long as we keep her healthy and sound we will be expecting development from her,” said an optimistic Lee.