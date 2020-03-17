Spectator-less race day – Tuesday, March 17, 2020

The lone 'spectator' in the stand on the spectator-less race day (Photos: Joseph Wellington)

Jockey Robert Halladeen was well prepared for the race day.

Trainer Renex Burrell, with saddle in hand, goes to prepare his horse for racing duties.

Simon Husbands, after riding Locomotive to victory, heads to scales to be weighed in.

Broadcaster Rohan Daley was at the track, saving some money in the process.