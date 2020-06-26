Speechless sprints to victory — more to come says trainer

Three -year-old chestnut filly Speechless ( Chitu – Fast Action ) turned in an eye-catching sprinting display on Saturday (June 20), which left her connections rather pleased with the effort.

The fleet-footed filly, trained by Gary Crawford and ridden by Robert Halledeen, made it a post-to-post victory, dominating by four lengths in a Restricted Allowance event over 5 furlongs (1,000m) on the round course.

Speechless, as expected, shot to the front from the off and held the lead over Rum With Me (Anthony Thomas) and No Work Permit (Kiaman McGregor) in the early exchanges.

Approaching the final bend, Speechless continued to extend her lead, and by the time she entered the straight, she was long gone.

Speechless won ahead of Rum With Me, Fake News (Raddesh Roman), and Rough Love (Dane Nelson) in that order. The final time was 1:01.0.

Crawford said that the performance of the filly was expected as she has talent.

“It was an excellent performance, and I am very much happy with her progress. I expect good things from her soon,” he said.

Halledeen declared that he was a mere pilot aboard Speechless.

“I was very comfortable from the start of the race. I was easy on her throughout, and when I asked her to go at the top of the lane, she responded well and sprinted home. She is improving, and she is going places,” the jockey said.