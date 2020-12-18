Speed regulated and Hoist The Mast is a winner

Consistent filly Hoist the Mast returned to her winning ways in the Dye Job Sprint.

The Dye Job was competed for by native bred and imported two year olds non-winners of three going 6 furlongs for a total purse of $980,000.

Hoist The Mast won by a gutsy 3 3/4 lengths ahead of the previously undefeated stablemate and US importee, Go Deh Girl, at Caymanas Park on December 13.

Hoist The Mast's for the distance was 1:12.2 with Go Deh Girl, the 3-5 favourite, finishing second with Dane Nelson up and Calculus, a 5-2 chance, finishing third under Oshane Nugent in the seven-horse field.

Bred and owned by Raymond Cameron, the chestnut filly by Blue Pepsi Lodge - Opulent, ridden by Omar Walker for trainer Anthony Nunes, took advantage of a waiting ride by Walker who throttled Hoist The Mast's known early speed, thereby allowing Go Deh Girl to set the early fractions. The two battled for most of the race but Walker, with his good tactical judgement, waited until the time was right before making a punishing move in the stretch drive.

Hoist The Mast had previously lost narrowly in the first of her last two races while being ridden by Dick Cardenas with Walker aboard Go Deh Girl at the time.

This latest victory has taken Hoist The Mast up to two wins from four starts with her worst effort being a third-place finish behind another stable companion, Further And Beyond at 1400 metres.

After the race, trainer Nunes said: “She ( Hoist The Mast) has run second and third behind some tough horses like Den Street and Further And Beyond and to see that she got a good win today is pleasing for her and for us. Hoist The Mast is a sprinter... she is a nice sprinter but we are hoping now that with her maturity and the older she gets, she will learn to regulate that speed as Omar (Walker) did so well with her today (Saturday) and you will never know what will happen in the future.”