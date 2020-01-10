Speedball She’s A Hit flies the coop for second win

She's A Hit, a fleet-footed three-year-old chestnut filly, won the Restricted Allowance II for native-bred three-year-olds — non-winners of two to pocket the major share of the $900,000 purse on Saturday last (January 4). The distance was five furlongs (1,000 metres) round.

A natural speedball by Blue Pepsi Lodge - Herroyalhighness, running for the first time as a three-year-old, She's A Hit left the starting gates like a bat out of hell and was never headed until the winning post intervened. By then, She's A Hit had cremated her five challengers in the six-horse field by 2 1/2 lengths.

Ridden by five-time champion jockey Trevor Simpson for owner and trainer Louis Richards, She's A Hit, a 3-1 betting option, completed the five-furlong round quick dash in a time of 1:00.4. The dictating fractions were 22.2 x 45.3, as the filly registered her second career win from four starts with one unplaced effort.

Suasion, ridden by outgoing champion jockey Anthony Thomas, made a late surge to try and get on even terms, but by the time she got going, the pigeon had flown its coop and the Steven Todd-trained Soul Warrior filly had to settle for second money at odds of 5/2.

The 7/1 choice Another Prosecutor with Roger Hewitt in the irons outfinished the 1-2 favourite Dejae's Boy partnered by Omar Walker for third money in the field of six runners. Another Commander was a late non-starter.

“This horse is an excellent horse but the jockeys who ride her have to listen carefully to know how to properly ride this horse. Strict attention must be placed to the riding instructions.

“I told the last jockey who rode her not to grab her head as she is going to swing her head upwards as she did in her last run, if you were to take a good look at her last run, you will see what I am saying,” Richards pointed out.

“ She's A Hit is bred for more speed than middle-distance journeys but based on my training technique, I can prepare her for any distance, it does not matter. To me, it is left to how you choose to prepare the horse. I am going to take time building her slowly and her twitch fibre instead of her fast-twitch fibre. That could be my next step,” Richards proposed.