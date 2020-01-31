St Cecelia's offspring Attorney General comes good

Attorney General , a three-year-old grey filly by American Dance - Saint Cecelia, entered the fray of Classic contenders following a healthy win in the Eight Thirty Sprint co-feature at Caymanas Park on Saturday, January 25.

Ridden by Aaron Chatire for trainer Spencer Chung, Attorney General, who had finished third on debut three weeks ago over six furlongs (1,200 metres), came running on in the closing stage to get home by 3 ¼ lengths. The far-striding filly clocked 1:01.1 for the five-straight event.

Chung said that he is in no rush, and he will take his time with Attorney General going into the Classic races, which begin in early April.

“This was her [ Attorney General] second time out, and we will keep her to sprinting at the moment. Later on, we will stretch her out, and hopefully, she will train on to go longer.

“I think that she will go longer. She was quite patient in her winning run, and patience is one of the qualities that you want her to possess when going longer, especially when entering the Classics,” Chung reasoned.

Known for speed, Native Gold (Paul Francis) shot to the lead at the off with Just An Illusion (Kerry-Gayl Robinson) tracking. Attorney General raced just off the pace.

Passing the dummy rails for the last two furlongs, Native Gold gave way, as Attorney General came calling on the outside to beat rivals. Just An Illusion was second with Gorgeous Gift (Douglas Badaloo) third. Morning line favourite Make Up Artist was a late non-starter in the event.

— Hurbun Williams